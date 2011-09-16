WASHINGTON BP will pay $20.5 million to settle claims that the company knowingly underpaid royalties on natural gas produced on federal and American Indian leases between 1986 and 2008, the U.S. Interior Department said on Friday.

The government has accused BP and its subsidiaries of violating the False Claims Act by using improper reporting and accounting methods to reduce their royalty payments.

The settlement with BP is the result of a lawsuit filed in 1996 by a whistleblower, Harrold Wright, who accused the company of wrongdoing.

Wright died since the lawsuit was filed, but his heirs will get $5.3 million of the settlement under a federal law that allows U.S. citizens to file lawsuits on behalf of the United States and get a share of any fines paid or money recovered.

Earlier this year Royal Dutch Shell agreed to pay $2.3 million to settle a similar case over natural gas royalties filed by Wright.

