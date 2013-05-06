KANSAS CITY, Kansas A woman fell out of a bachelorette party bus onto a busy freeway in Kansas and died when she was struck by at least three vehicles on Saturday, the same night five women in a bridal party reportedly died in California when their limousine caught fire.

Jamie N. Frecks, 26, tumbled onto the highway and was struck by at least three other vehicles, Kansas Highway patrol spokesman Howard Dickinson said Monday. Frecks, one of 17 women on the bus, fell into the path of traffic on Saturday night, said a patrol report. The bride-to-be also was on the bus.

"It's just a bad situation," Dickinson said. "When anything falls out of a truck or a bus, whether it's a body or a roll of carpet, it's very hard to avoid, especially at night."

The accident in the Kansas City metropolitan area happened on the same night as media reported that five women in California in a bridal party died when their limousine caught fire. The bride was among those killed, the California media said.

Two of the cars that struck Frecks did not stop, according to the patrol report. Police are looking for the drivers of those vehicles as part of the investigation, Dickinson said.

Police have impounded the bus, Dickinson said. The 17-passenger bus has a side door near the rear that Frecks fell out of for unknown reasons, Dickinson said.

None of the women in the bus wore seat belts, but that is not required by law, Dickinson said. The driver of the bus was wearing a seatbelt, according to the report.

