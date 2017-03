MISSOULA, Montana A Montana bride who pushed her newlywed husband off a cliff was sentenced on Thursday to more than 30 years in prison at a federal court hearing in Missoula, Montana.

"She had no concern about the man she killed, his family, his church members and friends, just herself," U.S. District Judge Donald Molloy said.

(Reporting by Lori Grannis in Missoula, Writing by Alex Dobuzinskis; Editing by Cynthia Johnston)