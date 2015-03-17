Britain's Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, arrive for the Commonwealth Observance service at Westminster Abbey in London March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

WASHINGTON Britain's Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla, arrive in Washington on Tuesday for a four-day U.S. goodwill visit that includes a meeting with President Barack Obama, the British Embassy said.

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall are seeking to boost Britain's partnership with the United States in such areas as climate change and encouraging corporate social responsibility, the embassy said.

Charles, the 66-year-old heir to the British throne, and his wife arrive on Tuesday evening. On Wednesday and Thursday, they will tour monuments and historic sites including the Lincoln Memorial and Mount Vernon, home of the first U.S. president, George Washington.

Charles and Camilla also plan to go to the National Archives to mark the 800th anniversary of the Magna Carta, a legal document with principles still reflected in the British and U.S. constitutions.

The royal couple will visit the White House on Thursday, joined by Vice President Joe Biden. Charles was last at the White House in May 2011.

The visit comes four months after Obama met with Charles'

son, Prince William. The two discussed illegal wildlife trade and chatted about the birth of William's son, George.

Charles will receive a leadership award on Thursday from the International Conservation Caucus Foundation and deliver a speech, according to his schedule.

Charles and Camilla travel on Friday to Louisville, Kentucky. The prince will attend a health symposium, and the duchess will visit a food education project at a farm.

The trip is Charles' 20th official visit to the United States, his second with Camilla.

(Reporting by Ian Simpson)