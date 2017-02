WASHINGTON British Prime Minister David Cameron and President Barack Obama will meet in Washington next month to discuss Afghanistan, Iran and the Middle East as well as economic growth, the White House said on Friday.

During the official visit - scheduled for March 13-14 - the two leaders will also talk about the NATO and G8 summits that Obama will host in Chicago in May, the White House said.

(Reporting By Laura MacInnis; Editing by Vicki Allen)