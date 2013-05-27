The Brooklyn Bridge reopened on Monday evening after being closed for almost two hours at the end of a holiday weekend while New York City police investigated an unattended vehicle.

The bridge was shut down at 5:15 p.m. as the police bomb squad investigated a Manhattan-bound SUV. An "all clear" was issued and the historic bridge reopened to traffic at 7 p.m., said New York Police Detective Kellyann Ort.

WCBS Radio's traffic correspondent reported the vehicle had no license plates. The closing backed up Memorial Day holiday traffic, the station said.

(Reporting by Mary Wisniewski; Editing by Barbara Goldberg and Peter Cooney)