Taxi driver MD Hasan navigates through heavy traffic during Memorial Day over the Brooklyn Bridge in New York May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

The Brooklyn Bridge is pictured at dusk on Memorial Day in New York May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A police car stops at the entrance to the Brooklyn Bridge on Memorial Day in New York May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

The Brooklyn Bridge reopened on Monday evening after being closed for almost two hours at the end of a holiday weekend while New York City police investigated an unattended vehicle.

The bridge was shut down at 5:15 p.m. as the police bomb squad investigated a Manhattan-bound SUV. An "all clear" was issued and the historic bridge reopened to traffic at 7 p.m., said New York Police Detective Kellyann Ort.

WCBS Radio's traffic correspondent reported the vehicle had no license plates. The closing backed up Memorial Day holiday traffic, the station said.

(Reporting by Mary Wisniewski; Editing by Barbara Goldberg and Peter Cooney)