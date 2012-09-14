An aerial view of the Pentagon building in Washington, June 15, 2005. REUTERS/Jason Reed

WASHINGTON Across-the-board spending reductions on January 2 would cut the Pentagon's funding by $54.7 billion in fiscal year 2013, reducing the readiness of non-deployed units, delaying investment in new equipment and weakening research programs, according to a new White House report.

A long-awaited report by the White House Office of Management and Budget said that $15.3 billion of that total would come from Pentagon procurement accounts and $7.48 billion from research and development programs.

An additional $26.4 billion would come from the Pentagon's total operations and maintenance accounts which fund the daily operations of the U.S. military, the report said.

Detailed tables provided the first detailed look at how the reductions would affect individual parts of the U.S. Defense Department's budget, including the following cuts:

- $2.24 billion from Navy aircraft procurement accounts, used to fund early production of Lockheed Martin Corp's F-35 Joint Strike Fighter and additional purchases of the V-22 tiltrotor aircraft built by Boeing Co and Textron Inc's Bell Helicopter unit

- $2.14 billion from Navy shipbuilding accounts, used to fund work on a new aircraft carrier being built by Huntington Ingalls Industries, nuclear submarines and destroyers, also built by Huntington Ingalls and General Dynamics Corp

- $843 million from Army aircraft procurement, which could hit some big helicopter buys from Boeing and Sikorsky Aircraft, unit of United Technologies Corp

- $1.25 billion from other Army procurement accounts

- $2.01 billion from the Air Force aircraft procurement account, a large chunk of which was to be used for F-35 purchases

- $2.23 billion in other Air Force procurement accounts, money spent on classified weapons programs

- Of the total $26.4 billion in operations and maintenance cuts, $3.27 billion would come from the Pentagon's health program

- $4.29 billion from Navy operations and maintenance accounts

- $6.87 billion from Army operations accounts

- $4.27 billion from Air Force operations accounts

- $1.33 billion from the Pentagon's fund for helping Afghanistan develop its own security forces.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal-Esa; Editing by James Dalgleish)