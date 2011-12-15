Republicans and Democrats are working to resolve differences to keep the government running beyond the weekend, and are sparring over the details of legislation to fund health and labor, defense and education services.

Below is a summary of the major provisions in the $915 billion spending proposal unveiled by Republicans in the House of Representatives early on Thursday. The legislation contains several controversial policy provisions opposed by Democrats, who have not signed off on the details. The House plans to vote on Friday.

DEFENSE SPENDING

The Pentagon's budget would increase $5 billion over last year's budget to $518 billion, and about $21 billion below what was requested by President Barack Obama. It also includes an additional $115 billion for overseas operations.

TREASURY, IRS

The legislation would cut funds to the Treasury Department and the Internal Revenue Service below last year's levels. The Treasury would get $12.2 billion, $882 million below last year and almost $2 billion short of what Obama requested. The IRS would get $11.8 billion - $305 million short of last year and $1.5 billion less than the president's request.

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

The bill provides $1.3 billion for the SEC, a $136 million increase over last year but $86 million less than Obama requested. It also cuts $25 million in funding for the Democrats' financial overhaul known as the Dodd-Frank law.

ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION AGENCY

The bill cuts EPA funding from last year, funding the agency at $8.4 billion, $524 million less than Obama sought.

HEALTHCARE

Funding for the Department of Health and Human Services, which administers the Democrats' health care overhaul, also would be cut. It gives HHS about $70 billion, $700 million below last year and $3.4 billion less than sought by Obama.

CAMPAIGN CONTRIBUTIONS

The bill would prohibit requiring contractors to disclose federal campaign contributions when submitting for a federal contract - a policy Obama proposed.

CUBA

The bill tightens rules regarding travel and family remittances to Cuba and clarifies rules regarding some exports to Cuba.

