A red traffic light stands in front of the U.S. Capitol building in Washington September 30, 2013. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

WASHINGTON The United States posted a budget deficit of $149.2 billion in July, up 58 percent from the same period last year, the U.S. Treasury Department said on Wednesday.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected a $132 billion deficit for July. The government had a deficit of $94.6 billion in July of 2014, according to Treasury's monthly budget statement.

A Treasury official said the July deficit was larger because of $42 billion in payments that were shifted into that month from August. About $4 billion in extra revenue was also included in July for the same reason. Accounting for those items, the July deficit would have been $111 billion.

The current fiscal year-to-date deficit stood at $465.5 billion at the end of last month.

Receipts last month totaled $225.5 billion, a 5 percent increase from July 2014, while outlays stood at $374.7 billion, up 21 percent from the same period last year.

