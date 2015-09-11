China will open more to investors, but others must be fair: central bank chief
BOAO, China China will substantially cut the number of sectors closed to foreign investment, its central bank governor said on Sunday.
WASHINGTON The United States posted a budget deficit of $64 billion in August, down about 50 percent from the same period last year, the Treasury Department said on Friday.
A Treasury official said the August deficit was smaller this year mostly due to $42 billion in payments that were shifted into last month from July.
Accounting for calendar adjustments would leave the August deficit at $112 billion, roughly the same level as in August 2014.
The current fiscal year-to-date deficit stood at $530 billion at the end of last month.
Receipts in August totaled $211 billion, while outlays stood at $275 billion.
(Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Paul Simao)
DOHA Gulf Arab states are pressing for an early deal on free trade with Britain to secure preferential arrangements after Brexit, and could have a draft agreement ready within months, Gulf officials say.