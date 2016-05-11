A copy of the budget sits in front of Office of Management and Budget Director Shaun Donovan as he attends a meeting held by U.S. President Barack Obama and members of his national security team and cybersecurity advisors on new actions to enhance the nation’s cybersecurity,... REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON The U.S. government posted a $106 billion budget surplus in April, down 32 percent from the same period last year, the Treasury Department said on Wednesday.

The government had a surplus of $157 billion in April of 2015, according to the Treasury's monthly budget statement. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected a $112 billion surplus for last month.

Accounting for calendar adjustments, April would have shown a $147 billion surplus compared with an adjusted $157 billion surplus in April 2015.

The current fiscal year-to-date deficit was $355 billion, up 25 percent from a $283 billion deficit this time last year. On an adjusted basis, the gap was $310 billion compared with $283 billion last fiscal year.

Receipts last month totaled $438 billion, a 7 percent decrease from the same period last year, while outlays stood at $332 billion.

