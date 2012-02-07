WASHINGTON President Barack Obama's budget proposal on February 13 will make an election-year call for economic fairness with higher taxes on wealthy Americans as part of a $3 trillion-plus deficit reduction plan that he first unveiled last September.

This is what to expect from his tax and spending proposals for the fiscal year that ends on September 30, 2013:

SPENDING

- Defense spending to be cut by $487 billion over the next decade, slashing ground troops by nearly 100,000. Under that plan, detailed by the Defense Department last month, Obama will seek $525 billion in 2013, down from $531 billion this year, marking the first cut in defense spending since the September 11, 2001 attacks on the United States.

- Domestic spending cuts of around $580 billion over 10 years, going by Obama's September deficit plan. Those reductions include $248 billion in savings to Medicare health programs for older Americans, with most of the cuts aimed at payments to insurance companies and hospitals. He also outlined $72 billion in Medicaid health programs for the poor.

- For fiscal 2013, non-defense domestic spending has already been capped at $501 billion by a deficit reduction plan signed by the president last summer to ensure the country's debt limit was raised. The budget will spell out where the axe will fall on domestic programs, and senior administration officials say Obama will prioritize spending on education and job creation.

TAXES

Obama is expected to propose tax hikes and other changes to the tax code. This is projected to raise revenue by around $1.6 trillion over 10 years, including $866 billion from allowing Bush-era tax cuts to expire at the end of 2012 for families who earn more than $250,000 a year.

Obama will also propose raising revenue through a so-called Buffett Rule, after billionaire investor Warren Buffett, to ensure people making more than $1 million a year pay at least a 30 percent income tax. This may include limiting deductions that millionaires can claim on items, like home mortgages.

The president is also expected to repeat his call for an end to tax breaks for corporate jets, subsidies to oil companies and on certain income earned by fund managers, often called "carried interest," which allows hedge fund managers to pay a lower corporate tax rate for the income they earn managing money.

The administration plans to lay out principles of corporate tax reform at around the time of the budget, including a minimum multinational tax rate for the foreign profits of U.S. firms.

EDUCATION AND MANUFACTURING

- Obama said on Tuesday he will propose spending $80 million to boost science and math education in U.S. schools by training 100,000 specialized teachers over 10 years, with the goal of graduating a million more American students in these fields over a decade.

- He has also said he would put forward an extension of tuition tax breaks to subsidize the cost of college by up to $10,000 for a four-year degree.

- In his State of the Union speech last month, Obama said he would suggest tax breaks to encourage U.S. firms to "insource" manufacturing jobs back to the United States; and increase domestic production tax incentives for advanced manufacturers to boost job creation.

- Obama is also expected to outline a proposal that companies be allowed to fully deduct capital expenditures for all of 2012. Obama will also suggest closing a loophole that allows companies to shelter profits overseas from income on intangible property, for example royalties on a drug patent, raising revenue by $23 billion.

WAR COST SAVINGS, INFRASTRUCTURE SPENDING

Obama will propose boosting infrastructure spending by using half of the savings from winding down the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan to spend on infrastructure investment. Those savings are likely to be around $550 billion over 10 years.

- The proposed deficit reductions will also yield debt interest savings of around $430 billion over 10 years.

(Reporting By Alister Bull; editing by Todd Eastham)