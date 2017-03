President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden (R) arrive at the armed services farewell in honor of Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall in Virginia, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON President Barack Obama's fiscal 2016 budget proposes a roughly 7 percent increase in spending over mandatory levels set in spending caps known as "sequestration," a White House official said on Thursday.

The budget proposes $530 billion in non-defense discretionary spending, which is $37 billion above the caps, and $561 billion in defense outlays, which is $38 billion above the limits, the official said.

