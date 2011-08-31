President Barack Obama gestures as he speaks to the media in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington after the Senate passed a bill raising the debt ceiling and cutting spending, August 2, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed

WASHINGTON The White House will release its delayed midsession budget review Thursday, updating projections for the economy ahead of a congressional review to lower the deficit by $1.5 trillion over 10 years.

An administration official said Wednesday that the semi-annual review of President Barack Obama's budget proposal for fiscal 2012 will revise estimates of the budget deficit, growth and unemployment until 2021.

"The midsession review will be a reality test to see if the president's forecast matches the gloomy outlook of the private sector," said Alex Brill, a senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute in Washington.

A Reuters poll on August 9 predicted GDP growth this year of 1.9 percent followed by 2.5 percent in 2012, down from estimates of 2.5 and 2.9 percent polled a month earlier, before the U.S. AAA credit rating was cut and stock markets slumped.

The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office released its own midsession review last week, predicting the deficit and debt as a share of GDP would fall over the next 10 years, provided a range of tax breaks were allowed to expire.

It also forecast unemployment would remain stuck above 8 percent and growth would be tepid through the 2012 elections, as the country struggles to recover from the deepest recession since the 1930s. Unemployment was 9.1 percent in July.

The midsession review will incorporate the $1.2 trillion in deficit cuts mandated under the law Obama signed earlier this month to lift the debt ceiling

But the review will not be able to predict if lawmakers achieve those reductions through spending cuts, tax hikes or a mixture of the two, as that decision rests with a congressional commission which has not yet begun its work.

"The thing that matters is what the commission is going to do," said Chad Stone, chief economist with the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, a think-tank based in Washington.

Congress must seek $1.5 trillion in deficit reduction measures over the next 10 years. If it fails to act before late December, mandatory spending cuts of $1.2 trillion will be imposed equally on defense and non-defense spending, kicking in from 2013 and running through 2021.

Obama wants Congress to seek deeper deficit cuts than the $1.5 trillion identified in the debt ceiling deal.

He has not yet laid out a detailed set of recommendations, but has talked about measures to boost revenues by reforming the tax code to close some loopholes, and taking steps to reduce the long-term costs of popular entitlement programs like Social Security and Medicare for older Americans.

"We'd have some additional stimulus in the early part of the period, made up by balanced tax and spending measures to achieve the target for a 10-year deficit reduction. But that is a policy that doesn't seem to have any Republican votes on the commission," said Stone, speaking of what he would recommend.

The White House announced in June that it would delay release of its updated economic and budget projections beyond a July 16 deadline, in part because lawmakers took until the middle of the year to agree a budget for fiscal 2011.

The deficit debate has dominated Washington politics all year, with Republicans determined to cut spending while Obama's Democrats push to preserve programs for poorer Americans and urge reforms to increase revenue from taxes.

The president wants to address a rare joint session of Congress next week to lay out a package of measures to boost growth and hiring while underlining the importance of controlling the deficit.

Obama asked for the joint session at 8 p.m. Wednesday but Republican Speaker of the House of Representatives John Boehner wrote back and suggested the president do it a day later.

(Reporting by Alister Bull; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)