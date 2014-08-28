An aerial view during the Burning Man 2014 ''Caravansary'' arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada August 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

A woman at the week-long Burning Man arts and culture festival in the Nevada desert died on Thursday when she was run over by a bus carrying participants, police and organizers said.

The woman, whose name and age was not immediately released, may have been riding on the bus before she fell under the wheels and was run over by it, said Sheila Reitz, dispatch supervisor for the Pershing County Sheriff's Office.

Reitz said her office planned to release more details on the death later on Thursday.

"This is a terrible accident," said Burning Man co-founder Marian Goodell in a statement on the event's website. "Our thoughts and prayers are with her family, friends and campmates."

Burning Man canceled its first day on Monday as rare rain storms drenched the area, but it opened on Tuesday.

The event each year attracts some 60,000 people who spend the last week in August camping and exercising what organizers call "radical self-expression" on a dry lake bed called the playa in the Black Rock Desert, about 110 miles north of Reno.

Tickets to the event range from $380 to $650.

(Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis in Los Angeles; Editing by Sandra Maler)