One person was killed and eight were injured on Tuesday when a Chicago bus ran up onto a downtown sidewalk during the afternoon rush hour, local media reported.

Local officials told the Chicago Tribune a Chicago Transit Authority bus struck at least four vehicles and one pedestrian near the intersection of Michigan Avenue and Lake Street at about 5:45 p.m. local time, the paper reported.

A 51-year-old woman involved in the crash died at a local hospital and the bus driver suffered minor injuries, the paper reported.

An eyewitness told the newspaper that she saw a person fly up into the air when the accordion-style bus drove up onto the sidewalk.

It was not clear what caused the crash, authorities told the Chicago Tribune.

Police, fire and public transit officials were not immediately available for comment.

