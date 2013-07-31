NEW YORK The driver accused of using a cellphone while operating a New Jersey commuter bus that knocked over a lamppost, killing a baby in a stroller, will face criminal charges that include reckless driving and second-degree death by automobile, court officials said on Wednesday.

Idowu Daramola, 48, was talking on his cellphone when he lost control of the Sphinx Transportation bus around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday in West New York, New Jersey, the Hudson County Sheriff's Office said. He was being held on $250,000 bail.

If convicted of all charges, Daramola could face 10 years in prison.

On Tuesday, he was issued a summons for using a cell phone while driving, which is punishable by a maximum fine of $100 for a first offense.

The bus jumped a curb and struck a lamppost, knocking it onto a baby carriage and causing fatal injuries to 8-month-old Angela Paredes, the sheriff's office said.

The bus also hit a parked car, which then smashed into several other parked cars, including one with four passengers, who were injured, authorities said.

When police arrived at the scene, the baby was bleeding from the head and did not have a pulse, according to the sheriff's office. An officer attempted to revive her, but the child was pronounced dead on the way to the hospital.

The baby's mother, Maylin Hogo, of North Bergen, was hospitalized for shock but was otherwise not injured, the sheriff's office said.

Daramola, of Thornwood, New York, will make his first court appearance on Thursday in Jersey City, New Jersey. Authorities in the sheriff's office did not know whether Daramola has an attorney.

