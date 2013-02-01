Queen Elizabeth marks St David's day with leek gifts
LONDON Britain's Queen Elizabeth handed out leeks on Friday to Welsh soldiers at Lucknow Barracks in the southwest English county of Wiltshire to mark St David's Day, which fell on Wednesday.
WASHINGTON Harry Truman once said if you want a friend in Washington, get a dog. George W. Bush had one, a Scottish terrier named Barney, and Bush announced on Friday that Barney had died.
"He never discussed politics and was always a faithful friend," Bush said in a statement issued from his home in Dallas.
The dog, more than 12 years old, had been suffering from lymphoma.
Barney was a frequent companion of the president and his wife, Laura, going on frequent walks at the Bush ranch in Crawford, Texas, and was said to have been a "fierce armadillo hunter."
At the White House, he starred in "Barney Cam" videos done by the Bush White House to celebrate the holiday season. At the Camp David presidential retreat, he liked to chase golf balls on the chipping green, said the former president.
"Barney greeted queens, heads of state, and prime ministers. He was always polite and never jumped in their laps," Bush said.
(Reporting By Steve Holland; Editing by Sandra Maler)
LONDON Britain's Queen Elizabeth handed out leeks on Friday to Welsh soldiers at Lucknow Barracks in the southwest English county of Wiltshire to mark St David's Day, which fell on Wednesday.
HAVANA Puffing on a cigar at Cuba's annual Habanos cigar festival, American aficionado Paul Segal said he would buy as many boxes of cigars as he could carry home in case U.S. President Donald Trump tightens regulations on visitors to the communist-run island again.
LONDON A garden made up of 2,100 beautiful handmade daffodils will be springing up overnight in the shadows of St Paul's Cathedral in London to mark the launch of a charity appeal for those living with terminal illness.