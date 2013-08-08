Former U.S. president George W. Bush watches before the start of the MLB American League baseball game between the Texas Rangers and the Chicago White Sox in Arlington, Texas in this April 30, 2013 file photo. REUTERS/Mike Stone/Files

DALLAS Former President George W. Bush was recovering at his home in Dallas on Wednesday, a day after undergoing surgery for a blocked artery, a Bush spokesman said.

Bush, 67, is "doing great," his spokesman Freddy Ford said, after a stent, a wire mesh coil used to prop open arteries, was placed in the former president's heart at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital in Dallas on Tuesday.

The blockage was discovered on Monday during Bush's annual physical at the Cooper Clinic in Dallas. His doctors recommended the stent and Bush agreed to the procedure, Ford said.

Bush was not experiencing any symptoms from the blockage, which was detected because his physical included a stress test and electrocardiogram, according to an aide who asked not to be identified.

Those results prompted a computerized tomography angiogram, which led to the discovery of the blockage, the aide said.

Avid about fitness, Bush exercised regularly while he was in the White House from 2001 to 2009. He was a dedicated runner until knee pain led him to take up cycling. Since leaving office, he rides a mountain bike, golfs and works out almost daily in a home gymnasium, the aide said.

Bush is expected to resume his normal schedule on Thursday, Ford said.

Since leaving office, Bush has devoted his time to planning his presidential library, museum and policy institute in Dallas. He recently traveled to Africa to draw attention to the need for better healthcare. He has also become an avid painter.

Bush's father, former President George H.W. Bush, 89, spent seven weeks in a Houston hospital for bronchitis and related ailments before his release on January 14. He usually makes public appearances in a wheelchair.

