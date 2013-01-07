The Methodist Hospital, where former U.S. President George H.W. Bush is in the Intensive Care Unit in 'guarded' condition with a high fever, is pictured in the Texas Medical Center in Houston December 27, 2012. REUTERS/Richard Carson

Former President George H.W. Bush smiles as he listens to Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney speak as he met with Bush to pick up his formal endorsement in Houston March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Donna Carson

AUSTIN, Texas Former President George H. W. Bush is continuing to recover at a Houston hospital six weeks after being admitted for a bronchial infection, and it was not clear when he would go home, his spokesman said on Monday.

"In recent days he has taken great pride watching big football wins by Texas A&M and the Houston Texans," said the spokesman, Jim McGrath, in a statement. "While no immediate timeline has been set for the President's discharge, the Bushes wish to thank everyone for their many kind messages."

Bush, 88, a Republican who during his one term in office led a coalition that ejected Iraqi forces from Kuwait in 1991, was admitted to Methodist Hospital November 23 for bronchitis. He was transferred to intensive care in December after setbacks including a persistent fever, McGrath has said. Later in December, his condition improved enough for him to be moved to a regular patient room, McGrath said at the time.

Bush has lower-body parkinsonism, which causes a loss of balance, and has used wheelchairs for more than a year.

The 41st U.S. president, and father of former President George W. Bush, served as a congressman, as ambassador to the United Nations, as envoy to China, as CIA director and as vice president for two terms under Ronald Reagan.

(Reporting by Corrie MacLaggan; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)