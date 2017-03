Former U.S. President George H.W. Bush speaks at the World Leadership Summit in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates November 21, 2006. REUTERS/Stringer A

WASHINGTON Former U.S. President George H.W. Bush was released from a hospital in Maine on Sunday after being treated for a broken bone in his neck, spokesman Jim McGrath said according to USA Today.

Bush, 91, the oldest living former American president, was hospitalized on Wednesday after a fall at his summer home in Kennebunkport.

