Then U.S. President George W. Bush arrives for a news conference in a pickup truck with his economic team on his ranch in Crawford, Texas in this August 13, 2003 file photo. REUTERS/Rick Wilking/Files

Then U.S. President George W. Bush leans out of his pickup truck's window to speak to the press as he rides with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Bush ranch in Crawford, Texas in this November 14, 2001 file photo. REUTERS/Win McNamee/Files

DALLAS A pickup truck used by former President George W. Bush at his Texas ranch was sold for $300,000 at an auction on Saturday after he donated it to benefit a charity that serves U.S. military families.

The 2009 Ford F-150 King Ranch 4x4 SuperCrew was sold as part of the Barrett-Jackson auction house's sale of collectible cars in Scottsdale, Arizona. The auction house did not disclose the identity of the buyer.

Bush and former first lady Laura Bush used the pickup at their ranch in Crawford, Texas, where they frequently entertain friends, family and visiting dignitaries.

"I haven't driven on a street in many, many years, but I have been able to drive this truck on my ranch," Bush said in a statement.

The right airbag panel on the truck was signed by the former president. The buyer also received a video showing Bush autographing the airbag panel and driving around the ranch, which is about 120 miles from his Dallas home.

Proceeds from the sale benefit the Fisher House Foundation, a charity that provides free housing for families of military service members who are receiving medical treatment.

