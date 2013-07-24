DALLAS Former U.S. President George H.W. Bush shaved his salt and pepper comb-over locks in solidarity with a 2-year-old boy who lost his hair from leukemia treatments, his office said in a statement on Wednesday.

Bush, 89, and members of his security detail, shaved their heads to support Patrick, the son of one of Bush's security detail.

Photos released by Bush's office show 26 other security staff posing with Bush and Patrick, all of whom have only a light dust of peach fuzz atop their heads. The last name of the boy was withheld at the request of his family.

The security detail members also launched a website, www.patrickspals.org, to assist with the toddler's medical bills.

Bush, who served as president from 1989 to 1993, and his wife Barbara, lost a 4-year-old daughter, Robin, to leukemia nearly 60 years ago this October.

