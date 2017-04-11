OPEC goes overboard

OPEC countries cut oil output in the month of March by more than they pledged under a deal brokered in November.

Our interactive graphic looks at production trends for the world's top oil and gas producers, which are projected to increase output, versus the shrinking pool of natural resources and what it means for these companies.

Testing investors' faith

Shareholder activism is rare in Islamic finance, but one wealth manager has staked out new territory as the most outspoken voice among Muslim investors in the United States. And Bashar Qasem's strategy seems to be paying off.

Tesla's shareholders took the company just ahead of General Motors, once America's largest automaker. This implies investors think Chief Executive Elon Musk will outdo even some of his biggest cheerleaders’ expectations. Breakingviews' Anthony Currie writes that this much confidence in Musk, who has routinely missed production targets in the past, is risky and, possibly, unrealistic.