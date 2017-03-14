A customer walks by the Neiman Marcus Last Call store in Golden, Colorado January 23, 2014. Neiman Marcus said about 1.1 million customer payment cards may have been exposed during a data breach at the privately owned luxury department store chain from July 16 to Oct. 30... REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Brexit yes, but when?

British Prime Minister Theresa May won the political battle to launch Brexit talks, but the question of when exactly the negotiations with the European Union will take place remains unanswered.

Trouble in retail

Two months after its IPO, luxury retailer Neiman Marcus is considering strategic options, including a sale. The move comes as the sector struggles to reduce cost amid sliding sales.

Why Americans are filing their taxes late

The number of people filing their taxes with the IRS is running well below last year, a sign that something unusual is going on since these numbers are usually flat year to year.

Disney under the gun

A letter seen by Reuters revealed that an activist hedge fund CIAM has criticized plans by Walt Disney to take full control of debt-laden Paris theme park operator Euro Disney.