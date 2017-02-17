Various Heinz sauces of U.S. food company Kraft Heinz are offered at a supermarket of Swiss retail group Coop in Zumikon, Switzerland December 13, 2016. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Thanks, but no thanks

Unilever rejected a surprise $143 billion takeover bid from Kraft Heinz, saying it saw no reason to discuss a deal which it said had no financial or strategic merit.

Zero rates eat bank profits

Rock-bottom interest rates hurt more big European banks in 2016 than in the previous year, but the worst could soon be over with the prospect of rising borrowing costs rippling from the United States to Europe.

Hungry for sand

Demand for frac sand has surged in recent weeks as producers in the United States rush back to the oil patch. And people in the industry are getting concerned that supplies of this key drilling component may not be able to keep up with demand.