Amazon pushes the envelope with hefty NFL ad rates

Tech behemoth Amazon is charging $2.8 million for ad packages that include the 10 Thursday night NFL games it will livestream this season as the retail giant makes its first high-profile push into live sports. A trip to Whole Foods before the game is recommended.

For some, Amazon is getting too powerful

While antitrust experts expect Amazon's bid for Whole Foods Market to win regulatory approval, some critics say the deal should be blocked because it gives the online retailer a nearly unstoppable head start toward domination of online grocery delivery.

Strong enough

The 34 largest U.S. banks have all cleared the first stage of an annual stress test, showing they would be able to maintain enough capital in an extreme recession to meet regulatory requirements, the Federal Reserve said.

Traders test OPEC

When OPEC leader Saudi Arabia pledged in May to do "whatever it takes" to defend world oil prices, it didn't expect the market to be testing its resolve just one month later. But oil traders have chosen to ignore bullish news for prices and focused instead on negative factors such as a stubborn global glut, causing the oil market to post its worst performance in the first six months in two decades.