A Wells Fargo logo is seen in New York City, U.S. January 10, 2017. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Not happy campers

Wells Fargo shareholders showed their dissatisfaction at the banks' board members during an annual meeting that lasted over three hours and was interrupted multiple times due to angry shareholders. Only three directors received more than 90 percent support while, at most S&P 500 companies, director support averages around 95 percent of votes cast.

'It's different this time'

Tech names with large market capitalization propelled the Nasdaq beyond the 6,000 mark, seventeen years after the index broke the 5,000 ceiling. But this is no 2000 tech bubble, one analyst told Reuters.

How two analysts turned whistleblowers for the SEC

They liked fishing for numbers that looked odd and then swapping notes to unearth either really good or really bad companies. Four years ago, they took a fateful step and tipped off U.S. regulators about a company that one of them had watched for months.

In earnings news

AT&T's surprise miss

McDonalds's flies high

Chipotle dispels food worries