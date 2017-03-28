Too much coal?
President Trump's administration has billed his move to re-open federal lands to new coal leases as a win for miners. But a REuters review of company filings shows that coal miners with the most to gain already have enough leases in hand to last well over a decade.
GM rebuffs Einhorn
General Motors rejected a proposal by Greenlight Capital's David Einhorn to split its common stock into two classes to help boost its share price, saying the plan creates unacceptable risk for the company.
A $1 trillion boost
Saudi Arabia's decision to cut tax paid by national oil giant Saudi Aramco has increased its value by $1 trillion, according to an analyst's estimate ahead of Aramco's IPO.
Sterling fears
London's currency brokers say the pound's dramatic fall to levels not seen since the mid-1980s has made companies and ordinary Britons more fearful about sterling than at any time in recent memory.