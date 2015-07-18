Four people were found dead in cabin in a remote part of Maine in what investigators believe was carbon monoxide poisoning, authorities said on Saturday.

The deceased were discovered by family members at about 8 p.m. local time, said Steve Cordwell, a dispatcher in Oxford County, Maine.

The identities of the dead, who were from Massachusetts, have yet to be released, he said.

The people were found in a cabin that has no electricity in Byron, a small rural town in northwest Maine. Cordwell said authorities believe carbon monoxide poisoning caused the deaths, but the investigation is ongoing.

