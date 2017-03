LOS ANGELES A suspect in a multiple-victim shooting incident at Los Angeles International Airport has been taken into custody and is the only suspect in the incident, a Los Angeles police spokeswoman said on Friday.

Police spokeswoman Officer Norma Eisenman said that the suspect was taken into custody after being "engaged by airport police," and that a bomb squad was carrying out a sweep of the area.

