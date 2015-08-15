Two parachutists performing in a Chicago air show were injured on Saturday, one of them critically, the Chicago Tribune reported.

The two men were injured at about 11 a.m. CT (12 a.m. EDT) during the Chicago Air & Water Show, the newspaper said, citing Chicago Fire Department Deputy Chief Julie Coy.

Heather Mendenhall told the newspaper that she saw one of the men hit a building and then fall.

"His legs caught the tip of the roof, and then he fell over. It was horrible," the newspaper quoted her as saying. "If he was only one foot closer to the roof, the maintenance guy could've grabbed him."

One of the parachutists was a member of the Army Golden Knights parachute team, while the other was with the Navy Leap Frogs parachute team, the newspaper reported.

(Reporting by Sharon Bernstein in Sacramento, California)