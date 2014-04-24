SAN DIEGO Two people were taken into custody at a San Diego-area naval base on Thursday after a report of a person with a gun prompted a shelter-in-place warning at the facility, but there were no reports of shots fired or injuries, officials said.

Naval Base Point Loma, one of three main U.S. Navy bases in San Diego, went on lockdown and the Naval Criminal Investigative Service and naval security forces responded to the incident, said Navy spokesman Lieutenant Benjamin Addison.

"Two suspects in custody at Naval Base Point Loma. Officials say no shots fired," said a post on the Twitter page for the Commander, Navy Installations Command.

No other details were immediately released.

The incident began with a report of an individual with a gun at 10:37 a.m. local time, Addison said.

A post on the Facebook page for Naval Base San Diego, a separate facility, had warned "all hands" to stay away from Naval Base Point Loma due to a "law enforcement incident."

A number of U.S. submarines dock at Naval Base Point Loma, which also has training schools.

A representative for the San Diego Police Department could not immediately be reached for comment.

(Reporting by Marty Graham in San Diego and Alex Dobuzinskis in Los Angeles; Editing by Cynthia Johnston and Steve Orlofsky)