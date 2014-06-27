A 90-year-old California woman, her dog and three neighbors were sent to hospital after being attacked by a swarm of bees whose hive the woman inadvertently sprayed with water as she tended her yard, police said.

There were so many bees that police officers rushing to help the woman in Pasadena on Thursday evening hid inside an ambulance until the swarm dispersed as night fell, Pasadena Police Department spokesman Jason Clawson said.

"Other than the complaints of pain, she was in good spirits," Clawson said of the elderly woman.

The woman, who has not been identified, was stung at least a dozen times after spraying the hive under her porch, Clawson said. She and the neighbors, who were possibly attempting to help her, were also taken to hospital. Their condition was not immediately known.

The woman's dog, badly stung, was taken to an animal hospital, and the hive was slated for removal by authorities on Friday, Clawson said.

(Reporting by Eric M. Johnson in Seattle; Editing by Sandra Maler)