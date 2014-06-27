Rodin marble masterpiece 'Andromeda' up for auction in Paris
PARIS French sculptor Auguste Rodin's newly re-discovered marble masterpiece titled "Andromeda" will be up for sale in Paris in May, auction house, Artcurial, said on Friday.
A 90-year-old California woman, her dog and three neighbors were sent to hospital after being attacked by a swarm of bees whose hive the woman inadvertently sprayed with water as she tended her yard, police said.
There were so many bees that police officers rushing to help the woman in Pasadena on Thursday evening hid inside an ambulance until the swarm dispersed as night fell, Pasadena Police Department spokesman Jason Clawson said.
"Other than the complaints of pain, she was in good spirits," Clawson said of the elderly woman.
The woman, who has not been identified, was stung at least a dozen times after spraying the hive under her porch, Clawson said. She and the neighbors, who were possibly attempting to help her, were also taken to hospital. Their condition was not immediately known.
The woman's dog, badly stung, was taken to an animal hospital, and the hive was slated for removal by authorities on Friday, Clawson said.
SAO PAULO It could be a Hollywood screenplay. Juliana Armelin and her husband Paulo Siqueira decided to radically change their lives in 2010, quitting jobs in Sao Paulo's financial sector and moving to a farm 7 hours away to start growing coffee.
SEATTLE If you have ever wanted to rampage through a game of Monopoly like a dinosaur, you're in luck.