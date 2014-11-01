Four people died and one person was rescued by helicopter after their boat capsized on Saturday in a Northern California bay known to have rough waters, officials said.

The U.S. Coast Guard in San Francisco was notified around 10 a.m. local time about the capsized vessel and the possibility of people in the water in Sonoma County's Bodega Bay, according to a press release.

A Coast Guard crew training nearby was diverted to help in the rescue and a California Highway Patrol helicopter recovered one conscious person from rocks in the bay, the Coast Guard said.

Four other people pulled from the water were unresponsive and pronounced dead, said Sgt. Cecile Focha of the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office. There are no unaccounted for passengers, she said.

It was unclear what caused the accident and investigators hoped to get more information once they were able to interview the survivor, said Coast Guard spokesman Petty Officer 2nd Class Barry Bena.

Waters in the area are known to be rough, he said.

The cause of the accident is under investigation, the Coast Guard said.

