SAN FRANCISCO Police in the San Francisco-area city of Napa discovered a man's body inside an apartment freezer on Tuesday, officials said.

The Napa Police Department responded to the home around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday to make a welfare check on the 54-year-old man who had not been seen or heard from since the end of last month, the department said in a statement.

Police entered through the apartment's unlocked door and found his body stuffed inside a horizontal freezer box, the statement said.

There were no signs of forced entry into the home or a struggle inside, police said, adding that authorities would attempt to determine whether the case was a homicide or suicide.

Napa, the state's wine-producing region, is a city of nearly 80,000 people some 50 miles (80 km) north of San Francisco.

(Reporting by Curtis Skinner)