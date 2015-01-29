SAN FRANCISCO San Francisco police on Wednesday discovered human body parts stuffed inside a suitcase that had been ditched on the sidewalk of a downtown street, officials said.

Police closed off blocks around the package around 4:15 p.m. and found more remains after searching the area, police spokeswoman Grace Gatpandan said in a statement.

The city medical examiner confirmed that the remains were human, but could not determine whether they belonged to one person or multiple victims, Gatpandan said.

Police are seeking a person of interest in the case, but declined to release information on the suspect as the homicide investigation was ongoing.

(Refiles to delete unnecessary final paragraph)

(Reporting by Curtis Skinner in San Francisco; Editing by Crispian Balmer)