Two dozen students in Southern California were injured when a packed stage collapsed during a performance at a high school, police said on Sunday.

More than 200 students were on stage when the front portion of the platform gave way during a Saturday night production at Servite High School, a private Catholic school in Anaheim, about 25 miles south of Los Angeles, police said.

Twenty-four students were transferred to local hospitals with non-life threatening injuries including scrapes, bruises and broken noses, according to Anaheim Police Department spokesman Lt. Steve Schmidt.

The school's auditorium was filled with several hundred students, parents and spectators attending the concert and dramatic performances hosted by students from Servite's sister school, Rosary Catholic School, authorities said.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the students and their families," the school said in a statement.

The cause of stage collapse was under investigation, police said.

