A woman uses a hula hoop as the National's performance is projected on the main stage screens at the Made in America festival in Philadelphia August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Shane Wallace (R) sits on a rock after the final Kanye West performance as hundreds of other attendees depart from the Made in America festival in Philadelphia, August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Women dance to the Steve Aoki performance at the Made in America festival in Philadelphia, August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela

J. Cole performs at the Made in America festival in Philadelphia August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Revellers watch the Kanye West performance at the Made in America festival in Philadelphia, August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Revellers lounge on the lawn in between acts at the Made in America festival in Philadelphia, August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Musician Juanes performs during the Made in American music festival in Los Angeles, California August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Attendees dance during the Made in American music festival in Los Angeles, California August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

A woman, who according to a Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputy, is intoxicated, sits after she was handcuffed by the authorities during the Made in American music festival in Los Angeles, California August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Seven people were arrested on Sunday at the Made in America music festival in downtown Los Angeles, following an opening day that left more than two dozen people in handcuffs, police said.

During Sunday's show at Grand Park there were four felony arrests, including one for battery and the rest for possession of narcotics, besides three misdemeanor arrests, including one charge of public drunkenness, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

Another 23 people were given alcohol citations, an LAPD police spokeswoman said.

So far about 27,000 tickets have been scanned for Sunday's full day of events, including top-billed stars John Mayer and Kanye West later in the evening.

On Saturday, 29 people were arrested, 23 for misdemeanors, most of them involving infractions related to alcohol, the spokeswoman said.

The two-day festival's Philadelphia edition was briefly halted on Sunday by driving rain, organizers said. In Los Angeles authorities were asking concertgoers to stay hydrated amid extremely warm temperatures.

