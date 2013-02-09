Neighbors walk their dog past US Marshals and La Palma Police providing security while detectives search the home of Christopher Dorner's mother after serving a search warrant in La Palma, California February 8, 2013. REUTERS/PATRICK FALLON

Christopher Jordan Dorner, of La Palma, California is pictured in this undated handout photo from the Irvine Police Department, obtained by Reuters February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Irvine Police Department/Handout

Police investigators inspect an LAPD cruiser with bullet holes in the windshield, where a police officer was shot on Magnolia Ave. over the 15 Freeway in Corona, California February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo

An aerial view of a burned-out pickup truck, suspected to belong to Christopher Dorner, is seen in the Big Bear Lake area, near Los Angeles, California, in this February 7, 2013 still image taken from video courtesy of NBC4-TV. REUTERS/NBC4-TV/Handout

Police officers examine their assault rifles while they protect the scene, where two Riverside Police officers were shot while in their car, in the early morning, in Riverside, California February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo

A police officer protects the scene, where two Riverside Police officers were shot while in their car (C), in the early morning in Riverside, California February 7, 2013. Authorities in California launched a manhunt on Thursday for a fired Los Angeles policeman who threatened 'warfare' on cops and was suspected in a string of shootings that killed three people, one of them a police officer, and wounded two others. Former officer Christopher Dorner, 33, a U.S. Navy reservist who posted an online manifesto of his grievances, was suspected in an ambush shooting of two police officers in Riverside, 60 miles (100 km) east of Los Angeles, early on Thursday, killing one and critically wounding the other, police said. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo

La Palma Police and a US Marshall maintain security after serving a search warrant at the home of Christopher Dorner's mother in La Palma, California February 8, 2013. Authorities continued their manhunt for the fired policeman Christopher Dorner who is suspected of gunning down five people, killing three and declaring an all-out war on police officers and their families in a rambling internet manifesto. REUTERS/PATRICK FALLON

Christopher Dorner is seen on a surveillance video at an Orange County hotel on January 28, 2013 in this still image released by the Irvine Police Department. Authorities in California launched a statewide manhunt for the former Los Angeles police officer suspected in the Thursday morning shooting of three police officers after he threatened 'warfare' on cops. REUTERS/Irvine Police Department/Handout

LOS ANGELES A mountaintop search resumed on Saturday for an ex-policeman wanted in three California slayings, after authorities suspended the manhunt during the night as snow grounded their helicopters.

Former Los Angeles officer Christopher Dorner, 33, has declared war on law enforcement officers and their families in a manifesto posted to the Internet that complains of his 2008 firing from the Los Angeles Police Department.

The hunt for Dorner has centered on the Big Bear Lake resort in the San Bernardino Mountains, about 80 miles northeast of Los Angeles, after his burning pickup truck was discovered in the area on Thursday. Authorities have acknowledged he may have slipped away undetected.

On Saturday morning, authorities dispatched officers on the ground and air units, said Cindy Bachman, a spokeswoman for the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, which is leading the search. Officers have used dogs and armored personnel carriers equipped with chains to maneuver through the snow.

Weather had made it too dangerous to use police helicopters equipped with infrared technology, authorities said. With no air support, the ground search was also suspended.

San Bernardino County Sheriff John McMahon said on Friday the mountaintop hunt, which began with officers following tracks that led away from the truck, would press on "until either we discover that he's left the mountain or we find him."

The truck turned up in the San Bernardino mountain range on Thursday after police say Dorner exchanged gunfire before dawn with two Los Angeles police officers, grazing one, in the nearby city of Corona. The officers were trying to catch up to Dorner's truck after it was spotted in the area.

About 20 minutes later, he ambushed two more policemen in their patrol car at a stoplight in the adjacent town of Riverside, killing one and leaving the other badly wounded, police said.

A former Navy lieutenant, Dorner is also suspected in the weekend shooting deaths in Irvine of a university security officer and his fiancée. She was the daughter of a retired Los Angeles police captain singled out for blame in Dorner's manifesto for his dismissal from the LAPD.

Police said they were providing extra security for about 40 potential targets mentioned in Dorner's online declaration. It was posted to Facebook but has since been taken down by the website.

Dorner, who once played college football in Utah, blamed the police department not just for firing him but also for ending his Navy career and the loss of close relationships.

