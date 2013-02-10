Neighbors walk their dog past US Marshals and La Palma Police providing security while detectives search the home of Christopher Dorner's mother after serving a search warrant in La Palma, California February 8, 2013. REUTERS/PATRICK FALLON

Shooting suspect Christopher Jordan Dorner is seen in this handout picture released to Reuters February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Handout

Christopher Jordan Dorner, of La Palma, California is pictured in this undated handout photo from the Irvine Police Department, obtained by Reuters February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Irvine Police Department/Handout

Police investigators inspect an LAPD cruiser with bullet holes in the windshield, where a police officer was shot on Magnolia Ave. over the 15 Freeway in Corona, California February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo

An aerial view of a burned-out pickup truck, suspected to belong to Christopher Dorner, is seen in the Big Bear Lake area, near Los Angeles, California, in this February 7, 2013 still image taken from video courtesy of NBC4-TV. REUTERS/NBC4-TV/Handout

Police officers examine their assault rifles while they protect the scene, where two Riverside Police officers were shot while in their car, in the early morning, in Riverside, California February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo

A police officer protects the scene, where two Riverside Police officers were shot while in their car (C), in the early morning in Riverside, California February 7, 2013. Authorities in California launched a manhunt on Thursday for a fired Los Angeles policeman who threatened 'warfare' on cops and was suspected in a string of shootings that killed three people, one of them a police officer, and wounded two others. Former officer Christopher Dorner, 33, a U.S. Navy reservist who posted an online manifesto of his grievances, was suspected in an ambush shooting of two police officers in Riverside, 60 miles (100 km) east of Los Angeles, early on Thursday, killing one and critically wounding the other, police said. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo

La Palma Police and a US Marshall maintain security after serving a search warrant at the home of Christopher Dorner's mother in La Palma, California February 8, 2013. Authorities continued their manhunt for the fired policeman Christopher Dorner who is suspected of gunning down five people, killing three and declaring an all-out war on police officers and their families in a rambling internet manifesto. REUTERS/PATRICK FALLON

Christopher Dorner is seen on a surveillance video at an Orange County hotel on January 28, 2013 in this still image released by the Irvine Police Department. Authorities in California launched a statewide manhunt for the former Los Angeles police officer suspected in the Thursday morning shooting of three police officers after he threatened 'warfare' on cops. REUTERS/Irvine Police Department/Handout

Officer Michael Crain is pictured in this undated handout photo released by the Riverside Police Department February 10, 2013. Crain, an 11-year veteran of the RPD, was shot and killed while on patrol in the early morning February 7, 2013. His partner was also shot in the incident. REUTERS/Riverside Police Department/Handout (UNITED STATES - Tags: CRIME LAW) THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. IT IS DISTRIBUTED, EXACTLY AS RECEIVED BY REUTERS, AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS. FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS

LAPD Commander Andrew Smith (2nd L) hands out tip sheets with the names of donors contributing to a $1 million reward for information leading to the arrest and capture of fugitive Christopher Dorner during a news conference at the LAPD headquarters in Los Angeles, California February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Patrick Falon

Members of the media look on as LAPD Police Chief Charlie Beck discusses the $1 million reward for information leading to the arrest and capture of fugitive Christopher Dorner during a news conference at the LAPD headquarters in Los Angeles, California February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Patrick Falon (UNITED STATES - Tags: CRIME LAW)

Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa (C) and LAPD Police Chief Charlie Beck (R) announce a $1 million reward for information leading to the arrest and capture of fugitive Christopher Dorner during a news conference at the LAPD headquarters in Los Angeles, California February 10, 2013. The record reward was posted on Sunday for information leading to the capture of a fugitive former Los Angeles cop suspected of targeting police officers and their families in three killings committed in retaliation for his 2008 firing. REUTERS/Patrick Falon (UNITED STATES - Tags: CRIME LAW)

LAPD Police Chief Charlie Beck (R) speaks as Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa (L) looks on during a news conference at the LAPD Headquarters in Los Angeles, California, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Patrick Fallon (UNITED STATES - Tags: CRIME LAW)

LOS ANGELES A record $1 million reward was posted on Sunday for information leading to the capture of a fugitive former Los Angeles cop suspected of targeting police officers and their families in three killings committed in retaliation for his 2008 firing.

Los Angeles Police Department Chief Charlie Beck said the reward, raised in part from private donations, police unions and contributions from businesses, marks the biggest sum ever offered in Southern California in a criminal investigation.

The reward was posted as law enforcement agencies across the region pressed their search for the suspect, ex-LAPD officer and U.S. Navy reservist Christopher Dorner, 33, for a fourth day. Beck described it as the largest manhunt ever mounted in the Los Angeles area.

He called the spate of revenge-driven killings Dorner is suspected of unleashing "an act of domestic terrorism," adding, "This is a man who has targeted those who we entrust to protect the public. His actions cannot go unanswered."

An LAPD spokesman also said that police would be providing extra security for the recording industry's Grammy Awards ceremony being held on Sunday at the Staples Center in downtown Los Angles.

The search for Dorner has been focused in the snow-covered San Bernardino Mountains east of Los Angeles since a pickup truck belonging to Dorner was found abandoned and burning near the popular ski resort community of Big Bear Lake on Thursday.

The truck turned up in the mountains hours after police say Dorner exchanged gunfire with two officers, grazing one, and later ambushed two more policemen in their patrol car at a stoplight, killing one and badly wounding the other.

A rambling, multi-page manifesto posted on Dorner's Facebook page last week claimed he was wrongly terminated from the LAPD in September 2008 and threatened numerous police officers and their families with violent revenge.

A former Navy lieutenant, Dorner also is suspected in last weekend's shooting deaths of a campus security officer and his fiance, the daughter of a retired Los Angeles police captain singled out for blame in the manifesto for Dorner's dismissal.

The retired LAPD captain had represented Dorner in disciplinary proceedings that led to his termination after a police inquiry found that he had made false statements accusing a superior officer of using excessive force against a homeless person.

Beck announced on Saturday a reopening of the inquiry to "reassure the public that their police department is transparent and fair."

The police officer who was shot to death in an ambush on Thursday was publicly identified on Sunday as Michael Crain, 34, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran who served on the Riverside Police Department for 11 years.

LAPD spokesman Andrew Smith said "an army" of police officers would be providing security for a public memorial service planned on Wednesday for Crain.

In addition to continuing a manhunt in and around Big Bear Lake on Sunday, police were searching areas around the homes of more than 50 Los Angeles police officers whose families authorities believe Dorner has targeted as potential victims.

(Additional reporting and writing by Steve Gorman. Editing by Christopher Wilson)