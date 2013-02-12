LAPD Police Chief Charlie Beck (R) speaks as Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa (L) looks on during a news conference at the LAPD Headquarters in Los Angeles, California, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Patrick Fallon

Christopher Dorner is seen on a surveillance video at an Orange County hotel on January 28, 2013 in this still image released by the Irvine Police Department. Authorities in California launched a statewide manhunt for the former Los Angeles police officer suspected in the Thursday morning shooting of three police officers after he threatened 'warfare' on cops. REUTERS/Irvine Police Department/Handout

A frame grab from KNBC4 TV aerial footage shows smoke from a police signal rising near a cabin where fugitive former Los Angeles police officer Christopher Dorner is believed to be barricaded in Big Bear, California February 12, 2013. REUTERS/KNBC4/Handout

Law enforcement officers keep a check point on Highway 38 in Big Bear, California February 12, 2013. Fugitive former Los Angeles police officer Christopher Dorner, wanted over a string of shootings targeting police, was believed to be barricaded in a cabin in California's Big Bear area northeast of Los Angeles, the San Bernardino County Sheriff's office said on Tuesday. REUTERS/KNBC4/Handout

LAPD Commander Andrew Smith speaks to members of the media regarding fugitive Christopher Dorner outside LAPD headquarters in Los Angeles, California February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

LOS ANGELES A fugitive former police officer accused of a revenge-fueled killing spree barricaded himself in a cabin in the mountains northeast of Los Angeles on Tuesday after a gunfight with police that left at least two officers wounded, police said.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said Christopher Dorner, 33, opened fire as police closed in on him. An intensive manhunt for Dorner has been underway for six days.

The county fire department said one of the wounded officers had been flown by helicopter to a hospital.

The Los Angeles Times reported that days ago Dorner broke into another cabin in the ski resort community of Big Bear Lake, tied up a couple and held them hostage until midday Tuesday. He then fled in a stolen vehicle.

A state game warden on the lookout for the vehicle spotted it and he exchanged fire with Dorner. Andrew Hughan, a spokesman for the California Fish and Wildlife Department, said the warden was unharmed.

Dorner later abandoned the vehicle and fled into the forest where he broke into the cabin from which he battled police on Tuesday.

Last Thursday, Dorner shot and killed one police officer and wounded another at a traffic light in Riverside, California, about 60 miles east of Los Angeles, according to police. A former officer in the U.S. Navy, he is also suspected of having exchanged gunfire with police in nearby Corona. One officer was wounded in that shoot out.

He was named a suspect last Wednesday in the slayings of a campus security officer and his fiancee, the daughter of a retired Los Angeles Police Department captain. In a manifesto posted on his Facebook page last week, Dorner blamed the captain for his 2008 dismissal from the LAPD.

In the rambling statement, Dorner claimed that he had been wrongly fired from his job, and he vowed to take revenge through "unconventional and asymmetrical warfare" on police officers and their families.

(Reporting by Dan Whitcomb, Steve Gorman and Alex Dobuzinskis; Writing by Steve Gorman; Editing by Cynthia Johnston and Leslie Adler)