SAN FRANCISCO Nearly a dozen people were injured when a bus crashed into a San Francisco Bay Area home on Friday after being hit by a stolen car, police said.

Eight passengers, as well as three residents inside the home, were hurt in the crash around 5:35 p.m. local time in Richmond and were taken to a hospital, Richmond Police Department Lieutenant Andre Hill said.

A police officer driving behind a Honda station wagon determined that it had been stolen when the driver darted off recklessly, Hill said.

The driver sped past a stop sign and slammed into the bus. The suspect fled the area on foot and is still on the loose, according to Hill.

The crash ruptured a gas line in the home, prompting area firefighters and Pacific Gas and Electric Co workers to rush to the scene, Hill said. Nearby residents were evacuated for roughly half an hour while the leak was controlled.

A passenger identified as the suspect's brother was in the stolen car and was taken into police custody, Hill said, but no charges have yet been filed against him.

Footage from local television news stations showed the front end of the bus lodged into the side of the peach-colored home some 17 miles (27.4 kilometers) northeast of San Francisco, next to a tattered chain-link fence.

