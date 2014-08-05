LOS ANGELES A mother and two of her children were in grave condition after being found at the bottom of a swimming pool at a motel in Hollywood, Los Angeles Fire Department officials said on Tuesday.

The 36-year-old woman apparently jumped into the pool in her street clothes on Monday night after finding her two oldest children, a boy age 11 and a girl, 12, in distress in the deep end, fire officials said.

"When we arrived on the scene we found three people poolside, wet and pulseless," Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Erik Scott said.

The woman and her two children had been pulled from the water by a bystander before firefighters arrived, Scott said, and crews performed emergency life-saving measures as they were transported to a hospital.

Authorities did not identify the three victims. A hospital spokeswoman declined to release any information on their condition on Tuesday.

The woman's two younger children, who had been playing in the shallow end of the pool, were unharmed, Scott said, adding that it was not yet clear if the family had been staying at the motel or were visitors.

Neighbor Aida Kekejyuan, 15, told the Los Angeles Times that she rarely saw families staying at the aging motel, which was sometimes used for filming, and that the pool was usually empty.

A Los Angeles Police Department spokesman said detectives were investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

(Reporting by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)