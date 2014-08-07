An exchange student from China who recently arrived in the United States has drowned in a swimming pool belonging to his Southern California host family, police said on Thursday.

The family found the 16-year-old student at the bottom of their backyard pool in Anaheim on Wednesday evening and called police, Anaheim Police Department spokesman Lieutenant Bob Dunn said.

The teen, whose name has not been released, was rushed to a hospital in critical condition, and was pronounced dead shortly after arriving. Police do not suspect any foul play in the death, but were continuing to investigate.

"My understanding is that when they began swimming there were more people in the pool, but later on it appeared to be just him," Dunn said.

The death was the latest blow to strike California's Chinese community, after a graduate student from China attending the University of Southern California was fatally beaten last month.

In February, a man was sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to the 2012 murder of two other USC graduate students from China.

