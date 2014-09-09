California state senator Ben Hueso has been charged with driving while intoxicated after police said they saw him traveling the wrong way down a street in the state capital in August, the Sacramento Bee newspaper reported on Monday.

The Democrat was charged with two misdemeanors - driving under the influence and driving with a blood-alcohol level of .08 percent or more - the paper cited the Sacramento County District Attorney as saying.

Hueso, whose district includes San Diego, apologized for his "unacceptably poor personal judgment" after he was arrested on Aug. 22 and later released, the newspaper said.

He will be arraigned on Sept. 18 according to the Bee.

(Reporting by Eric M. Johnson; Editing by Andrew Heavens)