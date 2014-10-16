LOS ANGELES Los Angeles schools superintendent John Deasy, embroiled in controversy over the district's $1.3 billion iPad rollout and other issues, tendered his resignation on Thursday, Deasy and school board officials said in a joint statement.

The statement gave no reason for the move, and said Deasy would continue working for the district in some capacity through the end of the year to aid in the leadership transition. He will be replaced on an interim basis by former Los Angeles schools superintendent Ramon Cortines, the school board said separately.

