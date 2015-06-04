WASHINGTON A former FBI agent has been indicted for allegedly stealing more than $100,000 in drug proceeds and spending it on plastic surgery, cars, tires and a weekend in Las Vegas, the U.S. Justice Department said on Thursday.

Scott Bowman, 44, of Moreno Valley, California, allegedly misappropriated drug proceeds seized in June and August 2014 during the execution of search warrants, the department said in a statement.

The money had been put in Bowman's custody and he falsified records to cover up his theft, it said.

Bowman spent about $71,000 in cash to buy two cars and another $27,000 to outfit them with speakers, new rims and tires, the statement said.

He also used about $15,000 on plastic surgery for his wife and spent $11,000 for a weekend at a Las Vegas Hotel with his girlfriend, according to the indictment.

Bowman was charged on Wednesday in the U.S District Court for the Central District of California with 10 counts, including conversion of property, obstruction of justice and money-laundering.

Bowman was an agent for the Federal Bureau of Investigation from 2005 to 2015. Information on an attorney for him was not immediately available.

