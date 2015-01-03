Two fetuses were found on Friday wrapped in a blanket that had been ditched on the side of a residential southern California street, authorities said.

The San Diego County Sheriff's Office said in a statement that the fetuses, both of them at least 20-weeks-old and fully formed, were discovered on Friday afternoon in the city of Fallbrook.

"Each fetus had its own umbilical cord, which were both still attached to one placenta," the statement said.

The Los Angeles Times newspaper said the fetuses were first discovered by a resident who initially believed they were dolls.

The local medical examiner's office will conduct an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death, the statement said.

Further details were not immediately available.

(Reporting by Curtis Skinner in San Francisco; Editing by Gareth Jones)